TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card Released At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets for 1st and 2nd-year students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in English, Environmental Studies, and Ethics. Schools can download the admit cards from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and students can collect them from their schools. The Intermediate exams will be held from March 6 to March 25, from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates must bring their hall tickets to the exam centre; failing to do so will result in denial of entry and loss of the chance to take the exam.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Center Name and Address

Subject-wise Exam Dates

Exam Timings

Important Instructions for Exam Day

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Find and click on the “TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Schools cannot charge any additional fee for printing hall tickets online. Once downloaded, they must print the admit cards and authenticate them with the headmaster’s or principal’s signature and stamp. Admit cards will be available under the “Paid Status Admit Card” section for candidates whose payment status is marked as "Paid."

After printing, schools should verify candidate details, including subjects and exam centres. If any errors are found, they must inform the board immediately for corrections before the exams. Corrections can be made online via the “Application Correction” link by paying the required fee, and approval must be obtained from the Divisional Board.