TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: TSBIE Practical Exam Admit Card Released At tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit cards for the practical exams of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to the official announcement, the admit cards for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year practical exams are now available. Additionally, hall tickets for English, Environmental, and Ethics papers have also been released.

According to the schedule, the first-year exams will take place from March 5 to March 24, 2025, while the second-year exams will be held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The English practical exam for both General and Vocational courses will be held on January 31, 2025, for first-year students and on February 1, 2025, for second-year students. The Environmental Education exam is scheduled for January 30, 2025, in a single session from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Ethics and Human Values exam for backlog students will take place on January 29, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the “Download Practical Exam Admit Card 2025” link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and required details.

Once the admit card appears, verify, download, and print it for the exam.

The admit card contains important details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam center, subjects, and exam dates. Students should carefully check all information, including personal details and exam venue. If there are any errors, they should contact their college authorities immediately.