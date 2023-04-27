topStoriesenglish2599914
TS INTER RESULT 2023

TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE To Declare Telangana 12th Board Result Soon On tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TSBIE will soon declare the TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS Inter Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon declare the TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year. As per the latest reports, the Telangana Board Class 12th Result 2023 is expected to be released by the end of this week, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their TS Inter Result 2023 from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Following the simple steps given below

TS Inter result 2023: Official Websites To Download Manabadi Scorecards

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Results.cgg.gov.in

Here's How To Download TS Inter Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘TS Inter Results 2023’

Step 3: Click on the TS Inter 1st Year Rsult 2023 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 link. 

Step 4: In the newly opened page, entre your login credential like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 5:  Click on Submit and your Telangana 12th Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6:  Download and take a printout of TS Inter Result 2023

 

