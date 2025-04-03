TS Inter Result 2025 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Result 2025: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TGBIE) finished the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year exams on March 25, 2025. The board will soon announce the TS Intermediate Public Examination 2025 results on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can check and download their marks memo by entering their hall ticket number on the website. The TS Inter 1st Year exams were held from March 5 to March 24, while the 2nd Year exams took place from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

Students must score at least 35% in each subject to pass the TS Intermediate exams. A minimum of 750 marks is required for an A grade. Those scoring between 600 and 749 receive a B grade, while students with scores between 500 and 599 are awarded a C grade.

TS Inter Result 2025: Steps to check here

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the link for TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Result 2025 on the homepage.

Select the result year, category, and exam type in the login window.

Enter your TS hall ticket roll number and click Submit.

Your TS Intermediate Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

TS Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

The TS Inter Second-Year Exams took place from February 28 to March 18. A total of 3,80,920 students appeared for the exam, and 64.19% successfully passed. Last year, 2,56,241 students cleared the exam. Girls performed better than boys, achieving a 73.46% pass rate, while boys had a pass percentage of 60.66%. Mulugu district recorded the highest pass rate at 85.08%. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 67.26%.