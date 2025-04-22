TS Inter Results 2025: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Today At results.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter Second Year Results 2025 today, April 22. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will release the results at 12 p.m. from the TSBIE headquarters in Hyderabad. Once declared, students can check their marks memo for the TS Inter results 2025 on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To access and download the marks memo, they will need to enter their hall ticket number. This year, the final exams for TS Inter Second Year were held from March 6 to March 25. The exams took place in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter Result 2025: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TS Inter Results 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your result for future reference

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

Around 9.81 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Board IPE exams in 2024. The overall pass percentage was 60.01 percent for 1st-year students and 64.19% for 2nd-year students. In both years, girls performed better than boys.

In the 1st year, 68.35 percent of girls passed compared to 51.50 percent of boys. In the 2nd year, 72.53 percent of girls cleared the exam, while only 56.1 percent of boys did. The 1st-year pass rate dropped slightly from 61.68 percent in 2023, while the 2nd-year pass rate increased from 63.49 percent.