TS Inter results 2026: How to download TSBIE result marks memo scorecard via SMS Digilocker
TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be released soon, and students can check their scores online using their hall ticket number. If the website is down, results can also be accessed via SMS, DigiLocker, and other platforms.
- The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Results 2026.
- With the evaluation process nearly wrapped up, the board is expected to release results sometime in April.
- The board hasn't made an official announcement about the exact date and time just yet.
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The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Results 2026, and students don't have long to wait. With the evaluation process nearly wrapped up, the board is expected to release results sometime in April — so the anxious wait is almost over.
When can you expect the results?
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year results likely to be released around April 12, 2026. But the board hasn't made an official announcement about the exact date and time just yet. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on official channels for any updates.
What if the website crashes?
On results day, the official website tends to get flooded with traffic — and slowdowns or crashes are pretty common. The good news is that you don't have to rely solely on the official portal. There are a few alternative ways to check your result quickly and without the stress of a buffering screen.
Where to check TS Inter results 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites:-
tgbie.cgg.gov.in
tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
tgbieht.cgg.gov.in
How to check TS Inter results online
Follow these simple steps:
Visit any of the official websites
Click on the “TS Inter Results 2026” link
Select your year (1st or 2nd year)
Enter your hall ticket number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Check Result via SMS
If the website is not working, you can check your result through SMS:
Open the SMS app on your phone
Type:
For 1st Year: TSGEN1
For 2nd Year: TSGEN2
Send the message to 56263
Your result will be sent to your phone
How to Check TS Inter Results via DigiLocker
You can also download your marksheet from DigiLocker:
Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section
Select Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
Choose 1st or 2nd year marksheet
Enter your hall ticket number
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it
Important Tips for Students
Keep your hall ticket ready
Use official websites only
Try SMS or DigiLocker if the website is slow
TS Inter Results 2026 will be announced soon, and students should be prepared to check their results through multiple platforms. If the website is down, SMS and DigiLocker are reliable alternatives. Always download and save your marks memo for future use.
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