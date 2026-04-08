TS Inter results 2026: How to download TSBIE result marks memo scorecard via SMS Digilocker

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Results 2026, and students don't have long to wait. With the evaluation process nearly wrapped up, the board is expected to release results sometime in April — so the anxious wait is almost over.

When can you expect the results?

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year results likely to be released around April 12, 2026. But the board hasn't made an official announcement about the exact date and time just yet. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on official channels for any updates.

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What if the website crashes?

On results day, the official website tends to get flooded with traffic — and slowdowns or crashes are pretty common. The good news is that you don't have to rely solely on the official portal. There are a few alternative ways to check your result quickly and without the stress of a buffering screen.

Where to check TS Inter results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:-

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS Inter results online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit any of the official websites

Click on the “TS Inter Results 2026” link

Select your year (1st or 2nd year)

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Check Result via SMS

If the website is not working, you can check your result through SMS:

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type:

For 1st Year: TSGEN1

For 2nd Year: TSGEN2

Send the message to 56263

Your result will be sent to your phone

How to Check TS Inter Results via DigiLocker

You can also download your marksheet from DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

Select Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Choose 1st or 2nd year marksheet

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it

Important Tips for Students

Keep your hall ticket ready

Use official websites only

Try SMS or DigiLocker if the website is slow

TS Inter Results 2026 will be announced soon, and students should be prepared to check their results through multiple platforms. If the website is down, SMS and DigiLocker are reliable alternatives. Always download and save your marks memo for future use.