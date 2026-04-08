Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035101https://zeenews.india.com/education/ts-inter-results-2026-how-to-download-tsbie-result-marks-memo-scorecard-via-sms-digilocker-3035101.html
NewsEducationTS Inter results 2026: How to download TSBIE result marks memo scorecard via SMS Digilocker
TS INTER RESULTS 2026

TS Inter results 2026: How to download TSBIE result marks memo scorecard via SMS Digilocker

TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be released soon, and students can check their scores online using their hall ticket number. If the website is down, results can also be accessed via SMS, DigiLocker, and other platforms.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Results 2026.
  • With the evaluation process nearly wrapped up, the board is expected to release results sometime in April.
  • The board hasn't made an official announcement about the exact date and time just yet.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS Inter results 2026: How to download TSBIE result marks memo scorecard via SMS DigilockerTS Inter Results 2026

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Results 2026, and students don't have long to wait. With the evaluation process nearly wrapped up, the board is expected to release results sometime in April — so the anxious wait is almost over.

When can you expect the results?

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year results likely to be released around April 12, 2026. But the board hasn't made an official announcement about the exact date and time just yet. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on official channels for any updates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What if the website crashes?

On results day, the official website tends to get flooded with traffic — and slowdowns or crashes are pretty common. The good news is that you don't have to rely solely on the official portal. There are a few alternative ways to check your result quickly and without the stress of a buffering screen.

Where to check TS Inter results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:-

tgbie.cgg.gov.in
tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS Inter results online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit any of the official websites

Click on the “TS Inter Results 2026” link

Select your year (1st or 2nd year)

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Check Result via SMS

If the website is not working, you can check your result through SMS:

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type:

For 1st Year: TSGEN1

For 2nd Year: TSGEN2

Send the message to 56263

Your result will be sent to your phone

How to Check TS Inter Results via DigiLocker

You can also download your marksheet from DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

Select Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Choose 1st or 2nd year marksheet

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it

Important Tips for Students

Keep your hall ticket ready

Use official websites only

Try SMS or DigiLocker if the website is slow

TS Inter Results 2026 will be announced soon, and students should be prepared to check their results through multiple platforms. If the website is down, SMS and DigiLocker are reliable alternatives. Always download and save your marks memo for future use.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us-france ties
France pulls gold from US amid rising strategic concerns
CSK
CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals
Indigo
Catering truck crashes into parked IndiGo plane at Kolkata airport
Sabrimala case
Sabarimala Case: ‘Patriarchy, gender bias alien to India,’ Centre tells SC
Delhi coldest day
Delhi weather: Noida flooded; Delhi records coldest April day in 3 years
Tulip garden
SKIMS organises therapeutic tulip garden visit for pediatric cancer warriors
 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
Iran-US war
China and Russia Veto UN resolution on Bahrain's Strait of Hormuz reopening
Braille
India's First: Bhopal RPO launches Braille, sign language passport guides
K.C. Venugopal
Kerala polls: Venugopal's 10 questions to Vijayan on final day of campaigning