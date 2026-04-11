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NewsEducationTS Inter Results 2026: Is TGBIE releasing results tomorrow at 11 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
INTERMEDIATE RESULT DATE 2026

TS Inter Results 2026: Is TGBIE releasing results tomorrow at 11 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon by TGBIE, possibly around mid-April. Students can check their scorecards online using their hall ticket details on the official website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon.
  • Students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results.
  • According to media reports, the results may be declared at any time after April 11.
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TS Inter Results 2026: Is TGBIE releasing results tomorrow at 11 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at tgbie.cgg.gov.inintermediate result date 2026

The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). Students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results. According to media reports, the results may be declared at any time after April 11.

Expected Result Date and Time

The Telangana Board is likely to release the 1st- and 2nd-year Intermediate results between April 12 and 15, 2026. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

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TS Inter Exams 2026 Overview

The TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. Around 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The exams were held from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Previous Year Trends

Looking at past years gives an idea of result timelines:

2025: Result declared on April 22 (12 PM), pass percentage 71.27%

2024: Result declared on April 24, pass percentage 64.19%

2023: Result declared on May 9, pass percentage 63.49%

2022: Result declared on June 28, pass percentage 67.16%

Supplementary exams in 2025 were held from May 22 to May 29, and results were released on June 16.

The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected soon, and students should stay updated through official websites. It is advised to keep hall ticket details ready for quick access to results. Once declared, students should download and save their marksheets for future academic use.

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Samta Pahuja

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