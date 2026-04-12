Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3036320https://zeenews.india.com/education/ts-inter-results-2026-out-at-tgbie-cgg-gov-in-check-how-to-download-scorecard-3036320.html
NewsEducationTS Inter Results 2026 Out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, check how to download scorecard
TS INTER RESULT 2026

TS Inter Results 2026 Out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

TS Inter Results 2026: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 results have been officially declared today, April 12, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). Students can check their results now.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS Inter Results 2026 Out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, check how to download scorecardTS Inter Result 2026

TS Inter Results 2026: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 results have been officially declared today, April 12, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). The announcement brings relief and anticipation to lakhs of students across Telangana who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examinations in both general and vocational streams.

Also check: TS Inter Results 2026 Live

The TS Inter Results 2026 were formally released at the board headquarters in Hyderabad. The result declaration was made by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs), along with Yogita Rana, Secretary of the Education Department and Vice-Chairperson of TGBIE.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the press conference, officials also highlighted key statistics, including overall pass percentages, stream-wise performance, and district-level results, offering a comprehensive overview of student performance across the state.

This year’s results cover both general and vocational streams, ensuring that students from all academic backgrounds receive their outcomes simultaneously. The board has emphasized transparency and timely release of results to support students in planning their higher education and career pathways without delay.

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can now access their results on the official websites:

  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in

To view their marks memo, students must enter their hall ticket number and other required credentials. Due to heavy traffic on result day, the websites may experience slow loading, but alternative access options are also available.

In addition to official portals, students may also check their results through other education platforms and result mirror sites. These alternatives help reduce server load and ensure smoother access during peak hours.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the online marks memo, including name, subject-wise marks, and result status. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective institutions for correction. The online scorecard is provisional, and original certificates will be issued by the board later through schools.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson slams 1st ton as CSK player, becomes 2nd batter in world to...
DNA analysis
DNA analysis: Why Iran brought memorials of slain children to Islamabad
Pakistan
Fuel price shocks ripple Pakistan's economy, hit households
New Zealand
Sikh man alleges political persecution for NZ asylum; Court exposes plot
Sagarmala project
845 projects, Rs 6.06 lakh cr investment: How Sagarmala is transforming India
Indian Railways
India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper route confirmed: Check details
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
Gulf power shift? Iran tightens control over Hormuz, US influence fades
Delhi EV policy
No petrol 2-wheelers from 2028? Delhi unveils bold new EV policy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
7 Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL: Yashasvi to Vaibhav; check list
aaj ka viral video
Watch this elephant's heartwarming reaction to seeing itself on phone