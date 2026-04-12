TS Inter Results 2026 Out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

TS Inter Results 2026: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 results have been officially declared today, April 12, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). The announcement brings relief and anticipation to lakhs of students across Telangana who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examinations in both general and vocational streams.

Also check: TS Inter Results 2026 Live

The TS Inter Results 2026 were formally released at the board headquarters in Hyderabad. The result declaration was made by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs), along with Yogita Rana, Secretary of the Education Department and Vice-Chairperson of TGBIE.

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During the press conference, officials also highlighted key statistics, including overall pass percentages, stream-wise performance, and district-level results, offering a comprehensive overview of student performance across the state.

This year’s results cover both general and vocational streams, ensuring that students from all academic backgrounds receive their outcomes simultaneously. The board has emphasized transparency and timely release of results to support students in planning their higher education and career pathways without delay.

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can now access their results on the official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

To view their marks memo, students must enter their hall ticket number and other required credentials. Due to heavy traffic on result day, the websites may experience slow loading, but alternative access options are also available.

In addition to official portals, students may also check their results through other education platforms and result mirror sites. These alternatives help reduce server load and ensure smoother access during peak hours.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the online marks memo, including name, subject-wise marks, and result status. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective institutions for correction. The online scorecard is provisional, and original certificates will be issued by the board later through schools.