TS Inter Results 2026: Where and how to check Telangana Intermediate scores

TS Inter Results 2026: The TS Inter Results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students are set to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) today at 11 AM. Lakhs of students across the state are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which plays a crucial role in determining their academic progression and future opportunities. Once declared, students will be able to access their Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results online through multiple platforms.

Official Websites to Check TS Inter Results

Students can check their results on the official TGBIE portals:

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tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

These are the primary and most reliable websites where the results will be published first. Students will need to enter their hall ticket number and other required details to access their marks memo. Due to high traffic immediately after the result announcement, the websites may experience temporary slowdowns or delays.

Alternate Official Platforms

To ensure smooth access, the board may also provide results on additional official websites such as tsbienew.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.in. These alternate portals are helpful in case the main websites become unresponsive due to heavy user traffic on result day.

Other Ways to Check Results

Apart from official sources, students can also check their TS Inter Results 2026 on third-party platforms like Manabadi and other educational portals. These platforms often host mirror links, making it easier for students to access their results without delays during peak hours.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Marks Memo

To check and download the TS Inter marks memo, students should follow these steps:

Visit any official or alternate result website.

Click on the link for TS Inter 1st Year or 2nd Year Results 2026.

Enter your hall ticket number and required credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download or print the marks memo for future use.

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned on the marks memo, including name, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately inform their school authorities for correction. The online marks memo is provisional, so students are advised to keep a copy सुरक्षित until the original certificates are issued by TGBIE.