TS Inter supplementary exam date 2024 check Time Table Form Date Eligibility registration fee and other details

The supplementary exam dates for the TS 12th have been announced. The table below gives students an insight to the entire schedule:

First-year students' TS Supplementary examinations are scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and second-year students' exams are scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

TS Inter Supplementary Examination 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The following are the requirements for eligibility for the TSBIE Inter Supplementary exams:

- The applicants who did not pass in one or both subjects.

- The applicants who completed the forms for the TS Inter Supplementary Exam.

- For the upcoming academic year, students who have failed more than two topics must show up for the TSBIE Inter examinations.

Application Costs

There will be an extra application cost for students applying for the TS Inter Exams 2024 supplementary exams. Additional information about the expected application price for the TS Inter Supplementary Exam in 2024 are provided in the table below, which reflects the format from the previous year.

How To Fill The Application Form for Telangana State 12th Supplementary Exam?

Applications for the TS Inter Supplementary Exams are available to students who failed one or both of their subjects' passing grades. A small cost will be charged for the application forms. The detailed instructions for completing the TSBIE Class 12th Supplementary application form are as follows:

Step 1: Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official TSBIE website.

Step 2: Click on the 'News and Announcement'

Step 3: Select 'TS Inter Supplementary Registration Form'

Step 4: Download the Application Form

Step 5: Fill the necessary fields

Step 6: Press 'Submit' and finish the application fee payment

For the updated information on the Telangana State Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2024, keep checking this page. Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website of the TSBIE, for additional information.