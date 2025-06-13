TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: The Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon. All the students who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The IPASE examination is conducted to give the second chance to the students who failed or wanted to improve their scores in the regular board exams. The examination took place from 22nd May, 2025 to 30th May, 2025. While, in 2024, the supplementary exam results were declared on 24th June, 2025.

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘TS Supplementary Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TS Inter Supplementary Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

After the declaration, 1st year students who clear the examination will be eligible for higher education and to get promoted for the next standard and 2nd year students who will clear the supply exams will be to get admission into the colleges, universities or appear for the competitive exams. Additionally, the board will open the revaluation or recounting process soon.

In 2024, A total of 2,54,498 students appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year IPASE exam in the general stream, with 1,62,520 clearing it. For the 2nd Year, 1,38,477 students took the exam, and 60,615 of them passed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.