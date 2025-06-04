TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: TSBIE 1, 2 Year Result To Be OUT Soon At tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the result for TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025 for first and second year students soon. All the students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in after the release.

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for 1st and 2nd year took place from 22nd May. 2025 to 30th May, 2025, the exams were held in two shifts, first from 9AM to 12 noon and second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official TSBIE website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login.

Step 4: Enter all the required details of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TS INter supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Download the page for future reference.

This year, a total of 4,88,430 students appeared for the first year exams, of both general and vocational streams and a total of 3,22,191 students passed the examination successfully and the pass percentage of 65.96 per cent. And the pass percentage of 2nd year students stood at 65.65 per cent, a total of 5,08,582 students appeared for the examination, out of which 3,33,908 students passed. All the students are advised to keep their details handy to access their result without delay after the release of the result and keep checking the official website for all the important updates.