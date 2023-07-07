TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Today At tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Manabadi- Steps To Check Scores Here

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, is expected to declare the TS Inter Supply Results 2023 today. Students who took the TS Inter Supplementary 2023 exam can check and get their results via the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, or Manabadi.

The TS Inter Supply Results 2023 for both the first and second-year classes will be released today, July 7. According to reports, the result will be announced today at 2 p.m. The TSBIE website has been updated, and the Supplementary Result will be made available today.



TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the displayed homepage, click on the 'TS Inter 1st Year Result Link' or 'TS Inter 2nd Year Result link'.

3. A new login page would open, enter your roll number and date of birth.

4. Access the result and download the same.

5. Take a print out for the future references

This year, over 160874 students took the TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Exam 2023. While around 124679 students took the TS Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Exams.