TS LAWCET Answer Key 2025 Released At lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Check Details Here

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for TS LAWCET 2025 and TS PGLCET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the law entrance exams can download the answer key by visiting the official website — lawcet.tsche.ac.in — and entering their hall ticket number. If candidates find any discrepancies in the TS LAWCET 2025 answer key, they can submit objections until June 13. The final answer key and results will be prepared after reviewing the objections raised.

To estimate their scores using the TS LAWCET 2025 answer key, candidates should understand the marking scheme. Each correct answer carries one mark, while there is no negative marking for wrong or unanswered questions. By adding the marks for all correct responses, candidates can calculate their expected score.

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TSCHE or TS LAWCET website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “TS LAWCET Answer Key” link under the notifications or announcements section and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: The TS LAWCET Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully go through the answers and compare them with your responses to estimate your score.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET entrance exams were conducted on June 6 in an online, computer-based format. The test was available in English, Telugu, and Urdu, and lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It included three sections: General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for the Study of Law. The ‘Aptitude for Law’ section carried the highest weightage with 60 questions, while the other two sections had 30 questions each.