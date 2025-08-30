TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB courses can check the merit list on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Selected candidates must report to their respective colleges starting today, August 30, 2025.

The council has extended the deadline for reporting to allotted colleges, submitting original certificates, and paying the tuition fee until September 4, 2025, up from the previous deadline of September 2. Please note that the Round 1 seat allotment will be confirmed only after document verification at the designated college. Candidates must provide two sets of attested copies of all certificates at their respective colleges. If a candidate chooses to cancel their admission after the first phase, the entire tuition fee will be refunded. However, if the cancellation occurs after the final phase and before the specified cut-off date, fifty percent of the fee will be refunded.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TS LAWCET website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the TS LAWCET 2025 first phase seat allotment results.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit the information.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Print a copy or take a screenshot for future reference.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: List of documents required

TS LAWCET 2025 rank card

SSC or equivalent marks memorandum

Intermediate or equivalent marks memorandum

Qualifying examination marks memorandum

Provisional degree certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Study certificates from Class 5 to graduation

Residence certificate

Transfer certificate

Latest integrated community certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates)

EWS reservation certificate (if applicable)

Latest parental income certificate (if applicable)

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) is held for admission to various law courses in Telangana. It evaluates candidates' understanding of legal aptitude, general knowledge, and current affairs. This year, the exam took place on June 6, and the results were announced on June 25.