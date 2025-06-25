TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 DECLARED At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the results for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025 today, i.e. 25th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official website, i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination took place on 6th June, 2025 in three shifts, first shift from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, second from 12:30 PM to 2 PM and third from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. TSCHE released the provisional answer key on 11th June, 2025 and candidates had time to raise objections till 13th June, 2025. Candidates who will qualify the exam will be eligible to participate in the counseling process.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- awcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your LAWCET PGLCET result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your rank card and download it for future reference.

Step 7: Print out your rank card for future reference.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET entrance exams were conducted on June 6 in an online, computer-based format. The test was available in English, Telugu, and Urdu, and lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It included three sections: General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for the Study of Law. The ‘Aptitude for Law’ section carried the highest weightage with 60 questions, while the other two sections had 30 questions each.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.