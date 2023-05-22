TS PGECET 2023 Admit card Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

TS PGECET 2023: The JNTU Hyderabad today released the admit cards for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 on the official website. Candidates who are taking the exam can get their hall tickets via the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The exam will be held from May 29 to June 1. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late charge of Rs 2500 is May 24. JNTU administers the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS PGECET 2023: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the admit card

The exams will be held in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Geo-engineering, Geo-informatics, and Pharmacy exams will be held on May 29 during the first shift. During the second shift, there will be exams in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Food Technology, and Aerospace Engineering. On May 30, the first shift will include Electronics Communication Engineering, Biotechnology, and Mechanical Engineering, and the second shift will include Computer Science and Information Technology.