TS PGECET Admit Card 2025 Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS PGECET 2025 Admit Card: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has officially released the admit card for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). All the candidates who have applied for the examination will be able to download their admit card from the official website, i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2025 will take place from 16th June, 2025 to 19th June, 2025 in two shifts, the first shift is from 10 AM to 12 PM while the second shift is from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their date of birth to access their hall ticket.

TS PGECET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Download Hall Ticket’ on the homepage, click on it.\

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours like your registration number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: Select your exam paper from the list and submit the details.

Step 6: After submission, your TS PGECET admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your details and download the hall ticket.

Step 8: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

Candidates will have to achieve at least 25 per cent of the marks, i.e. at least 30 marks to pass the examination. However, there is no fixed passing criteria for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. Candidates must know that they will get one mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.