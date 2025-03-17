TS PGECET Registration 2025 Begins Today At pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS PGECET Registration 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), formerly known as TSCHE, will begin accepting online applications for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET or TS PGECET 2025) today, March 17. Candidates can apply without paying a late fee until May 19 at pgecet.tgche.ac.in. Those who miss this deadline can still apply by paying a late fee until June 2. The entrance exam will take place from June 16 to 19, and hall tickets will be available for download from June 7.

The exam will be held online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. According to TSCHE, any seats left vacant after admitting candidates who qualify through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be filled based on the rank or percentile score in TG PGECET.

TS PGECET Registration 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TS PGECET website at tgche.ac.in.

Click on the application link.

Register and log in to complete the required details.

Pay the application fee online.

Review the information and submit the form.

Print a copy for future reference.

TS PGECET Registration 2025: Application Fees

General candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100 for TS PGECET, while reserved category candidates will be charged Rs 600. The payment can be made through net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

Candidates can apply without a late fee until May 19, 2025. After this date, applications can still be submitted with a late fee: Rs 250 until May 22, Rs 1,000 until May 25, Rs 2,500 until May 30, and Rs 5,000 until June 2, 2025. Hall tickets will be available for download from June 7, 2025.

This exam is conducted for admission to full-time programs in ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch, and Graduate-level Pharm D (PB) courses at universities across the state for the 2025-2026 academic year. TS PGECET is a state-level entrance test organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.