TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT At tgpolycet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: The department of Technical Education, Telangana, has officially released the result of the final phase allotments of TGPOLYCET-2025. All the candidates who have registered for the final phase of counseling can now check their results through the official website, i.e tgpolycet.nic.in.

The counselling is conducted for the candidates to take admission into the diploma courses in Government and Private Polytechnics across Telangana. Candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to physically report to the allotted college within the given deadline.

TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Candidates Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your login Id Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your allotment letter will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page for future reference.

TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Important Dates

Candidates must know that the final phase seat allotment result will be released on 28th July 2025, followed by the self-reporting and college reporting process from 28th to 30th July 2025. Candidates must update their college joining status by 31st July 2025. While the academic session begins on 28th July 2025, regular classes will commence from 31st July 2025. Internal sliding options will be available on 2nd and 3rd August 2025. Spot admissions will start on 5th August 2025 and will conclude on 11th August 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.