TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon At tgpolycet.nic.in- Check Details Here

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana is expected to announce the TS POLYCET seat allotment result soon. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process and are waiting for their Phase 1 result will be able to check result through the official website, i.e. tgpolycet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to login into the official portal by entering their hall ticket number along with date of birth and password to access their phase 1 allotment result. The result will consist of the details like, name of the allotted college and the course allotted to the candidates. Candidates must know that seats allotted to them is based on their preferences and their ranks in the entrance test.

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of Phase 1 allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number along with date of birth, password and ROC form number correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After logging in, your allotment status will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted college and course, download the page for future use.

After the declaration of the phase 1 seat allotment result, candidates will need to download their provisional allotment letter and they will have to pay the admission fee online via debit card, credit card or net banking within the given deadline to confirm their admission or else their seat will be declined. Candidates must also keep their documents ready that will be submitted in the college. They must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.