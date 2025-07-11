TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: Round 1 Results To Be Released SHORTLY At tgpolycet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is likely to release the TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result in the coming days. According to the latest update posted on the official counselling portal, the result will be announced shortly. While the initial schedule had marked July 4, 2025, as the date for the release of the Round 1 allotment result, the announcement has been delayed, and candidates are now eagerly awaiting confirmation.

Once the results are declared, students who have participated in the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling process will be able to check their seat allotment status online. To do so, they must visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website — tgpolycet.nic.in. On the portal, candidates will be required to log in using their credentials, such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and password, in order to access their individual allotment details.

The seat allotment result will display important information including the name of the college and course allotted to the candidate based on their merit rank, category, preferences submitted during web options entry, and availability of seats. Following the release of the allotment result, candidates will need to download the provisional allotment order and proceed with the necessary next steps.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official TS POLYCET counselling website — tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: After submitting the information, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: Exam pattern

The TS POLYCET 2025 examination was held on May 13, with the results declared on May 24. The test had a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of a single paper. It covered subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, following the Class 10 (SSC) curriculum.

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) is a state-level examination organized annually by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana. Conducted in offline mode (pen and paper), the test assesses students’ understanding of subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and optionally Biology.

This entrance exam acts as a key pathway for students seeking admission into diploma programs in fields such as engineering, agriculture, technology, horticulture, animal husbandry, and related disciplines. Successful candidates can secure seats in government and private polytechnic institutions across Telangana.