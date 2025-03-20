TS POLYCET Registration 2025 Begins At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS POLYCET Registration 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the registration for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 on March 19. Students who want to apply for diploma courses can fill out the form online at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in until April 19. The TS POLYCET 2025 exam will take place on May 13. This exam allows students to get admission into diploma programs at government engineering colleges in Telangana.

TS POLYCET Registration 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the SSC or an equivalent exam recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad, to be eligible for the exam. Those who have passed with compartments or are appearing for the SSC 2025 exam can also apply, but they must clear all subjects before admission.

TS POLYCET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the TS POLYCET official website: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the "Online Registration" tab on the homepage.

Enter details like name, gender, email ID, and other required information to register.

Upload the necessary documents as per the given specifications.

Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Print a copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 500 for all categories, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 250. Candidates who qualify for TS POLYCET 2025 will move on to the counselling process, where admissions will be based on merit. General category candidates must score at least 30% (36 out of 120 marks) to be eligible for counselling. There is no minimum score requirement for SC and ST candidates.

Each correct answer in TS POLYCET carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. The exam will be conducted offline in a pen-and-paper format.