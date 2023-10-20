trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677601
TS SET 2023

TS SET 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today At telanganaset.org- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

TS SET 2023 Admit Card for October 28, 29 and 30 exam will be released today, October 20, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
TS SET 2023: The TS SET Hall Tickets will be available today, October 20, 2023, from Osmania University in Hyderabad. Candidates who have registered to take the Telangana State Eligibility Test will be able to download their hall tickets soon. It will be available on the TS SET's official website, telanganaset.org. The TS SET test will be held on October 28, 29, and 30, 2023, at various exam locations throughout the state. The examination will consist of two papers. Both papers will have only objective-type questions and will last 3 hours in a single session. 

TS SET Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at telanganaset.org 

2. On the homepage, they should click on TS SET admit card 2023 link 

3. A new window will open, enter your login credentials and click on submit. 

4. TS SET 2023 Hall Ticket will open up on screen 

5. Download the same and take its printout for future reference

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is a state-level exam used to evaluate eligibility for Professor and Lecturer positions in Telangana institutions and colleges. Once the admit cards are available, the direct link will be updated here.

