TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Out On bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Telangana SSC Admit Cards Here

Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the Telangana SSC Public exams 2023 hall tickets. Students who are scheduled to appear in the exams can now download the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 from the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students can download the Telangana SSC Admit Cards 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets" Under the 'Quick Links' secion

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your name, date of borth and other required credentials

Step 4: Submit and your Telangana Public SSC Exam Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the TS SSC Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for future reference

TS SSC 2023 Exam Date

according to the official timetable, the TS SSC exams 2023 are scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 13. Students appearing for the exam are required to carry their TS SSC hall ticket to the exam center.