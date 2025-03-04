TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: BSE Class 10th Admit Card To Be Released Soon At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Exam Date, Steps To Download Here

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will hold the Class 10 (SSC) final exams starting March 21. Before the exams, the board will issue the TS SSC hall tickets on its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams will begin with First Language (Group-A), First Language Part-I (Composite Course), and First Language Part-II (Composite Course) papers. On the first day, exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The final exam, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic), will take place on April 4.

BSE Telangana has announced that objective papers (Part B) for all subjects, except English and Science, must be answered in the last 30 minutes of the exam. For Third Language English, the objective paper (Part B) will be taken along with Part A. Meanwhile, for Physical Science and Biological Science, students must complete the objective paper (Part B) in the last 15 minutes. The board also stated that SSC exams will follow the schedule, even if a public or general holiday is declared.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of the board at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the TS SSC hall ticket download link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Submit the information and download your hall ticket.

Print a copy to carry on the exam day.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Student's Name

District

Father's Name

Mother's Name

School Name

Exam Centre Name

Date of Birth

Exam Medium

Gender

Timetable

Students should arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. It is important to note that entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without an admit card.