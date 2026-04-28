TS SSC result 2026 Manabadi: Check date, time, and where to download scorecard

TS SSC Results 2026 Manabadi: The Telangana SSC board results are likely to be announced soon at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the TS SSC exams 2026 can check their results using their roll number and password.

As per the reports, the board has completed the evaluation process and it is expected to announce the TS SSC marks memo 2026 soon by April 29- 30, 2026. However, the official confirmation regarding the TS SSC result is still awaited from the officials.

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Where to check TS SSC result 2026?

Once the results is made official, students can check their scorecard on the ts ssc results 2026 link given below:

bse.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Along with these official websites, the TS SSC result 2026 will also be available at DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Details required to check the TS SSC result 2026

To check the results, students will need their admit card, which will contain details including their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Hall ticket number Date of birth (in some cases)

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How to check TS SSC result via DigiLocker?

Along with the official website, students TS SSC result 2026 will also be available at DigiLocker. Students can check the result by following the steps given below:

Firstly, open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website Then, sign in using your registered mobile number/Aadhaar (or create an account if new) Now, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or ‘Education’ section Select Board of Secondary Education Telangana Click on “SSC Marksheet 2026” Enter your hall ticket number and required details Submit to view and download your digital marks memo

Students must know that the DigiLocker marks memo is digitally verified and valid for official use. However, the original marksheet will be given by the school authorities.



























