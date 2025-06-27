TS SSC Supply Result 2025 DECLARED At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has officially announced the SSC (Class 10th) Advanced Supplementary Exams Results today, i.e. 27th June, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the supply exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number to access their result. The class 10th supplementary examination took place from 3rd June, 2025 to 13th June, 2025. The supplementary exam is conducted for the candidates who want to improve their scores.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Step to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TS SSC supply result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

This year, the TS SSC examination result was declared on 30th April, 2025. The overall pass percentage of class 10th this year stood at 92.78 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was 94.26 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys students was 91.32 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.