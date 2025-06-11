TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket Releasing Today At tgtet.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is set to release the TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket today, June 11. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test can download their admit cards from the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/. The TS TET exam will be conducted across the state from June 18 to June 30, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid photo ID on the day of the exam. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card.

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam will be conducted daily in two shifts — the morning session from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Paper-II is intended for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII. Those who wish to teach Classes I to VIII must appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II. To qualify for the TS TET June 2025, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks set by the exam authorities for their respective categories.

TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website — tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Telangana TET Hall Ticket.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

If any candidate is unable to download the hall ticket, they should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM on any working day from June 10 to June 30, 2025.