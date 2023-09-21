TS TET Answer Key 2023 Released On tstet.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS TET Answer Key 2023: The answer key for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET 2023, has been released. The answer key is now available on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in, as of today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can get the answer key. The exam was held in two shifts on September 15, 2023, the first from 9:30 to 12:00 and the second from 2:30. Candidates can get the answer key pdf for the subjects in which they participated. Candidates have until September 23, 2023 to file any objections using the website provided.

According to the previous notification, the results will be announced on September 27, 2023. Based on the objections received, the findings will be prepared.

TS TET Answer Key 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the TSTET Answer key link

3. Download all the answer key pdf and then go through

4. If needed, raise objections with the help of the link

5. Enter the details and then submit

6. Download the form and keep a copy

The Telangana Government has declared school holidays on September 15, 2023, as well as a half-day on September 14, 2023, for those educational institutions that have been designated as exam centres for the TS TET Exam 2023, which is planned for September 15.