TS TET Answer Key 2024-25 Objection Window Closes Today At tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

TS TET Answer Key 2024-25: The Department of School Education, Hyderabad, will close the TS TET objection window today, January 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can submit their objections to the provisional answer key on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. The TS TET 2024 results will be announced on February 5, 2025. A panel of experts will review the objections and prepare the final answer key based on their findings.

The Director of School Education and Chairperson of TS TET will form an expert committee to review the objections. The TS TET 2024 exam was held between January 2 and January 20, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift ran from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift took place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The TS TET 2024 exam had two papers. Paper 1 was for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was for teaching roles in classes 6 to 8. Both papers included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each worth one mark. Candidates had four options for each question, with only one correct answer. There was no negative marking for incorrect responses.

TS TET Answer Key 2024-25: Here’s how to raise objections

Go to the official TG TET website: tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click the link titled "Provisional Answer Key".

Log in with your journal number and date of birth.

Download the answer key and review it carefully.

To challenge a question, select the one you want to object to.

Pay the required fee and submit your objection.

Print the confirmation page for future use.

General category candidates must achieve 60% or higher to qualify, while BC category candidates require 50% or more. SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need at least 40% to pass the exam. TET scores will be considered during teacher recruitment. Additionally, the Telangana government has confirmed that TET will now be held annually. Previously valid for seven years, TS TET certification is now valid for life.