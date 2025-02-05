TS TET Final Answer Key, Result 2024 Released At tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education, Telangana announced the TS TET Result 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2, can check their results on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. The TS TET Final Answer Key 2024 has also been released along with the results. The TS TET exam took place from January 2 to January 20, 2025, in two shifts daily. The first shift ran from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift was held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam had two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8. Each paper carried a total of 150 marks. The provisional answer key was released on January 25, and the objection window closed on January 27, 2025.

TS TET Result 2024: Steps to download result here

Go to the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

On the homepage, click the link to view the TS TET 2024 results.

Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Your TS TET result will appear on the screen.

Review your result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The exam included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question worth one mark. Each question had four options, with one correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. For differently-abled candidates, only those with at least 40% disability will be considered for visually and orthopedically impaired categories. For hearing-impaired candidates, a minimum of 75% disability will be considered under the PH category.

TS TET Result 2024: Last year trends

According to DSE Telangana, last year, 85,996 candidates took Paper I, and 57,725 of them successfully qualified. For Paper II, 1,50,491 candidates appeared, with 51,443 qualifying.