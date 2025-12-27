TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Today? Here’s How To Download Admit Card Online
The TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 is released today on tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates can download their admit cards online for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled from January 3 to 31, 2026.
The Department of School Education, Telangana, will conduct the TS TET 2026 examination between January 3 and January 31, 2026. The test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.
TS TET Hall Ticket 2026
The Department of School Education, Telangana, will conduct the TS TET 2026 examination between January 3 and January 31, 2026. The test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.
It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Entry will be denied without these documents, and digital or mobile copies are not accepted.
How to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:
Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet
Click on the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link
Enter your Candidate ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth
The hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen
Download and print at least two copies for future use
Direct download link will be activated on the official portal once the hall ticket is released.
Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.
Only a printed copy of the admit card will be accepted.
Bring one valid photo ID along with the hall ticket.
Details Mentioned on the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates should check the following details on their hall ticket:
Exam Name
Candidate’s Name
Father’s and Mother’s Name
Registration Number & Roll Number
Category & Gender
Date of Birth
Exam Date, Time, and Shift
Exam Centre Name and Address
Exam Day Instructions
In case of any discrepancies, candidates should contact the authorities immediately.
The TS TET January 2026 exam will be conducted across various centres in Telangana between January 3 and 31, 2026, and candidates are advised to download their hall tickets and prepare accordingly.
