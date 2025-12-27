TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Today? Here’s How To Download Admit Card Online

The TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 will be released today, December 27, on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can now download their admit cards using their login credentials for the exam scheduled in January 2026.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026

The Department of School Education, Telangana, will conduct the TS TET 2026 examination between January 3 and January 31, 2026. The test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Entry will be denied without these documents, and digital or mobile copies are not accepted.

How to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet

Click on the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link

Enter your Candidate ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth

The hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen

Download and print at least two copies for future use

Direct download link will be activated on the official portal once the hall ticket is released.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

Only a printed copy of the admit card will be accepted.

Bring one valid photo ID along with the hall ticket.

Details Mentioned on the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates should check the following details on their hall ticket:

Exam Name

Candidate’s Name

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Registration Number & Roll Number

Category & Gender

Date of Birth

Exam Date, Time, and Shift

Exam Centre Name and Address

Exam Day Instructions

In case of any discrepancies, candidates should contact the authorities immediately.

The TS TET January 2026 exam will be conducted across various centres in Telangana between January 3 and 31, 2026, and candidates are advised to download their hall tickets and prepare accordingly.