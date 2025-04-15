TS TET June Exam Registration 2025 Begins Today At tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/- Here’s How To Apply

TS TET June Exam Registration 2025: The Telangana Department of School Education will begin the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) June 2025 from today, April 15. Interested candidates can apply online at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet. The last date to submit the application is April 30.

The notification for TG TET 2025 was released on April 11. Candidates can pay the fee and submit their online application forms from April 15 to April 30, 2025. The information bulletin will be available for download starting April 15. Admit cards or hall tickets can be downloaded from June 9, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held between June 15 and June 30, 2025, in two shifts – from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The results will be declared on July 22, 2025.

TS TET Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Paper 1 (for teaching classes 1 to 5), candidates must have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) with at least 50 percent marks. For SC, ST, BC, and PH candidates, the required marks are 45 percent. They must also have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or an equivalent qualification.

For Paper 2 (for teaching classes 6 to 8), candidates need a bachelor's degree (BA, BSc, or BCom) with at least 50 percent marks. SC, ST, BC, and PH candidates need 45 percent. They should also have a B.Ed or B.Ed (Special Education) qualification.

TS TET June Exam Registration 2025: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website. Click on the fee payment link and complete the payment. Make sure to save a copy of the confirmation page. Next, log in using your credentials and fill in the application form. Upload the required documents. Carefully check all the details you entered. Finally, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates aiming to qualify for teaching roles at both primary and upper primary levels must appear for both Paper I and Paper II. TS TET 2025 will be held in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.