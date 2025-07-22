TS TET Result 2025 Released At tgtet.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS TET 2025: The Department of School Education (DSE), Telangana, has officially announced the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results today, July 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their TG TET 2025 result from the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The TS TET 2025 was conducted between June 18 and June 30 in two daily shifts — the first from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The exam was held in two papers: Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Both papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. Each question had four answer options, only one of which was correct. There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

TS TET 2025: Steps to download here

To access the TS TET 2025 results, candidates must enter their Journal Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS TET 2025 Result available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials — Journal Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth — and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 4: Your TS TET 2025 result will appear on the screen. Download the result.

Step 5: Review your result carefully and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates in the General category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks to qualify the TS TET exam. For OBC candidates, the required minimum is 50 percent, while those belonging to SC, ST, or differently-abled categories need at least 40 percent marks. Those who qualify will be issued a TS TET certificate, which is mandatory for applying to teaching positions in Telangana schools. While the certificate was previously valid for seven years, it is now valid for a lifetime.