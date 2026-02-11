TS TET result 2026 declared: Check scorecard online at tgtet.aptonline.in

TS TET result 2026 out: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026 results have been officially declared by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official portal.

The results were announced on February 10, 2026, and are available for download on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

To download the result, aspirants can log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth and save their individual scorecards.

How to Download Your TS TET Scorecard

TS TET result is available online; to check and download the TS TET 2026 result, candidates need to follow the steps given below.

Candidates need to visit the official TS TET website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Then, click on the TS TET Result 2026 link.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Now, submit and view your scorecard on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

The TS TET scorecard displays essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks obtained, and qualifying status.

What’s next for qualified candidates

Candidates qualified in the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) will get the certificate, which will provide them the opportunity to apply for various government teaching jobs across the state. For further updates on the selection process, candidates must keep track of the official website.

As per the notice released, the validity period of TGTET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safely.