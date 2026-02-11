Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015761https://zeenews.india.com/education/ts-tet-result-2026-declared-check-scorecard-online-at-tgtet-aptonline-in-3015761.html
NewsEducationTS TET result 2026 declared: Check scorecard online at tgtet.aptonline.in
TS TET

TS TET result 2026 declared: Check scorecard online at tgtet.aptonline.in

TS TET result 2026 out: To download the result, aspirants can log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth and save their individual scorecards.  

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • TS TET 2026 results have been officially declared by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.
  • To download the result, aspirants can log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth and save their individual scorecards.
  • The validity period of TGTET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS TET result 2026 declared: Check scorecard online at tgtet.aptonline.in TS TET Result 2026

TS TET result 2026 out: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026 results have been officially declared by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official portal.  

The results were announced on February 10, 2026, and are available for download on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.  

To download the result, aspirants can log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth and save their individual scorecards.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Download Your TS TET Scorecard 

TS TET result is available online; to check and download the TS TET 2026 result, candidates need to follow the steps given below. 

Candidates need to visit the official TS TET website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.  

Then, click on the TS TET Result 2026 link.  

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.  

Now, submit and view your scorecard on the screen.  

Download and save a copy for future reference.  

The TS TET scorecard displays essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks obtained, and qualifying status.  

What’s next for qualified candidates 

Candidates qualified in the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) will get the certificate, which will provide them the opportunity to apply for various government teaching jobs across the state. For further updates on the selection process, candidates must keep track of the official website. 

 As per the notice released, the validity period of TGTET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safely. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia