TS TET RESULTS 2024-25

TS TET Results 2024-25 To Be Released Tomorrow At tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS TET Results 2024-25: Candidates who clear the exam will receive a TS TET certificate, which is mandatory for teaching jobs in Telangana schools, details below.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TS TET Results 2024-25: The Telangana School Education Department will announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet once released. TS TET 2024 took place from January 2 to 20, 2025, in two shifts daily. The first shift was from 9 am to 11:30 am, and the second shift ran from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam had two papers: Paper 1 for teaching classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for teaching classes 6 to 8. Each paper carried 150 marks. The papers consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark and four options, only one of which was correct. There was no negative marking for incorrect answers.

After the exam, the department released the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 27, 2025. Around 2.75 lakh candidates applied for TG TET this year. The exam had two papers: Paper I for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8.

TS TET Results 2024-25: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/.
  • Click on the TS TET 2024 result link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your credentials and submit the details.
  • TS TET 2024 result will appear on the screen.
  • Review your result and download it.
  • Print a copy for future reference.

An expert committee formed by the department will review the objections, and the final answer key will be released afterward. To pass the exam, general category candidates must score 60% or higher. BC category candidates need at least 50%, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates require 40% or more to qualify. Earlier, the TS TET certificate was valid for seven years, but it is now valid for a lifetime.

