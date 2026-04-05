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NewsEducationTSBIE Intermediate Results 2026: TS Inter result shortly at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS INTER RESULTS 2026

TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026: TS Inter result shortly at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result date 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Results 2026 is expected to announce the Telangana Board of Intermediate results 2026 manabadi soon for both 1st and 2nd-year students. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026: TS Inter result shortly at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result date 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Results 2026 is expected to announce the TS Inter Result date 2026 soon for both 1st and 2nd year students. With the evaluation process nearing completion, students across Telangana are eagerly waiting for their results, which play an important role in shaping their academic future. 

TS Inter result date 2026

The TS Inter Results 2026 are likely to be declared in April 2026, as per recent updates and previous trends. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for TSBIE results.

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Where to Check TSBIE results

Students will be able to check their results online on official websites such as:

  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in

Additionally, results may also be available on trusted education portals to avoid heavy traffic on official sites. 

How to Check TS Inter Results

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on “TS Intermediate Results 2026”
  3. Select 1st year or 2nd year
  4. Enter your hall ticket number and required details
  5. Submit and view your result
  6. Download or print the marks memo for future use 

Details Mentioned in Scorecard

The TS Inter marks memo will include:

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Grades obtained
  • Qualifying status 

Alternative Ways to Check Results

If the official website is slow, students can also:

  • Check via SMS services
  • Use DigiLocker for digital marksheets
  • Access results through trusted education portals 

After the results are declared, students can collect their original marksheets from their schools. Those not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation, while students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams. The TS Intermediate Results 2026 are expected soon, and students should stay prepared with their login details. 

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