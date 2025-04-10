TSHC Admit Card 2025 Released At i.e. tshc.gov.in- Check Direct Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TSHC Admit Card 2025: The Telangana High Court has officially released the admit cards for the TSHC examination. All the candidates who are going to sit for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official TSHC website i.e. tshc.gov.in.

This Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will take place on 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th April, 2025 and the skill test will take place on 15th, 18th and 19th April, 2025. All the candidates are advised to carry their admit cards to the examination center on the day of the examination.

TSHC Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1- Go to the official TSHC website- tshc.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Find the “TS High Court Hall Ticket 2025”.

Step 4- Enter the required details like registration number and password or Date Of birth and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your TSHC 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

TSHC Admit Card 2025: Positions Opened

The TSHC recruitment exams are conducted for various posts across multiple dates and shifts. Exams for Copyist, Typist, and Examiner will be held on 15th April, 2025, in shifts 1, 2, and 3. The Junior Assistant exam is scheduled for 16th April, 2025, in all the three shifts. Field Assistant and Record Assistant exams will take place on 20th April, 2025, in shifts 1 and 2, respectively.

Additionally, another official notice said that the exams for Copyist, Typist, and Examiner will also be conducted on 18th April, 2025, in shifts 1, 2, and 3. The Computer Operator and System Assistant exams are tentatively planned for 19th April, 2025, in shifts 2 and 3. The Assistant exam is expected to take place on 20th April, 2025, in shift 3.