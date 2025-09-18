TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1743 Posts At tgprb.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a recruitment notification for multiple positions. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be hiring for 1,743 vacancies, including 1,000 driver posts and 743 worker posts. The online application process will begin on October 8, 2025, and will remain open until October 28, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tgprb.in. According to the official notification, drivers will be offered a pay scale between Rs. 20,960 and Rs. 60,080, while workers will receive salaries ranging from Rs. 16,550 to Rs. 45,030. The notice also clarifies that these positions are temporary, and TSLPRB holds the authority to make changes if required.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Eligibility Criteria for Driver Posts:

Age Limit: Both male and female candidates can apply. Applicants must be between 22 and 35 years of age as on July 1, 2025. As per the government order dated February 8, 2024, an additional relaxation of up to 12 years is allowed for all categories. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories get an extra 5-year relaxation, while ex-servicemen receive an additional 3 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed SSC or an equivalent examination and should hold a valid license to drive Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles (HPMV) or Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) for at least 18 months. Applicants must also be physically fit, with 6/6 distance vision. Those with colour blindness will not be considered eligible.

Eligibility Criteria for Shramik Posts:

Age Limit: Male and female candidates can apply for Shramik roles. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2025. An additional relaxation of up to 12 years is applicable. Candidates from SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories are entitled to a further 5-year relaxation, while ex-servicemen get an additional 3 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed ITI in relevant trades such as Mechanic (Diesel or Motor Vehicle), Sheet Metal, MVBB, Fitter, Auto Electrician, Painter, Welder, Cutting and Sawing, or Millwright Mechanic. Trade-wise vacancies include 589 for Mechanics, 43 for Sheet Metal, 43 for Auto Electrician, 17 for Painter, 17 for Welder, and 17 for Cutting and Sawing.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for the Driver position is Rs. 300 for local SC and ST candidates in Telangana and Rs. 600 for others. For the Shramik position, the fee is Rs. 200 for SC and ST candidates in Telangana and Rs. 400 for others. The process is entirely online, with no manual applications accepted.