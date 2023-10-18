TSPSC AE Admit Card 2023 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps Here

TSPSC AE Admit Card 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC, has published the TSPSC AE Admit Card 2023 on October 17, 2023. Candidates registered for the exam can access their admit cards via the official website, tspsc.gov.in.The AE Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Exam is set for October 20, 2023.

Candidates are recommended to download their hall tickets as soon as possible, and the facility will be available 45 minutes before the start of the examination.

TSPSC AE Admit Card 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "Download Hall Ticket For Assistant Engineer (16/2022) (Civil, Electrical)" link.

3. Enter your TSPSC ID and birth date.

4. The admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and make a copy of it.

"Therefore, all the candidates are at this moment advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush, and follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket." reads the official notice.