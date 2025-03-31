TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank List Here

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the marks for the Group 1 Mains exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores and General Ranking List (GRL) on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. To access their marks, they need to log in using their TSPSC ID, hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code. The commission has also released a marks memo in PDF format, which includes hall ticket numbers and candidate rankings.

The TSPSC Group 1 Mains exams were held from October 21 to 27, and the results were declared on March 10, 2025. Following the announcement, candidates were given the opportunity to apply for a recount of their provisional marks from March 10 to 24.

TSPSC is holding the Group 1 exam to fill 563 vacancies for various positions, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category II), Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner (Grade II), Assistant Treasury Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and more.

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link for TSPSC Group 1 Exam Marks 2025.

Enter your login credentials as required.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

TSPSC Group 1: Selection process

The TSPSC Group 1 selection process for 2024 has three stages: prelims, mains, and document verification. The preliminary exam was held on June 9, and 31,382 candidates passed. It took place in 31 districts across the state. The mains exam followed from October 21 to 27, between 2 PM and 5 PM. Candidates could apply for re-evaluation from March 10 to 24. Those who pass the mains will move on to the interview stage.