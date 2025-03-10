TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 DECLARED At tspsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) has released the Group 1 services recruitment exam results. Candidates can view their results on the official website at tspsc.gov.in.Candidates who appeared for the TSPSC Group 1 exam (Notification No. 02/2024) can check their results on the official website, tspsc.gov.in, by entering their roll number and login details. The commission is currently conducting a final review to prepare the merit list in a 1:2 ratio based on candidates' scores. This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 vacancies.

“Commission has taken a serious note of certain false/misleading news that is being spread/published in some social media platforms with regard to Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No: 02/2024). The information is totally false, misleading and unfounded. Commission has filed a police complaint against the social media platform and also decided to file a criminal defamation suit for spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image of this Constitutional body and create unrest among the Group-I aspirants,” reads the official website.

The TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam was held from October 21 to 31, with exams conducted daily from 2 PM to 5 PM. The main examination included seven descriptive papers, and as per reports, 21,093 candidates appeared for the test. After announcing the Group 1 results, the commission will proceed with the next stages of recruitment, such as document verification and interviews. Additionally, updates on results for Group 2, Group 3, and other categories are expected in the coming days.

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the TSPSC Group 1 result link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

The TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF.

Save it for future reference.

To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum percentage of marks in all papers. Applicants from the OC, EWS, and Meritorious Sportsperson categories need at least 40% of the total marks. BC candidates must obtain a minimum of 35%, while SC, ST, and PH candidates must score at least 30% to pass.