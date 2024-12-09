TSPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2024 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued the TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates planning to appear for the Group 2 recruitment examination can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in. The Group 2 examination is scheduled to take place on December 15 and 16, 2024, across 1,368 test centers located in all 33 districts of Telangana. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, with Paper 1 and Paper 3 held in the morning session from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 and Paper 4 conducted in the evening session from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 Group-II Services posts across the state. The registration process for this recruitment was conducted from January 18 to February 16, 2023. Candidates must ensure that the same copy of the downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of the examination is retained and used for all subsequent sessions. It is important to keep the hall ticket safe until the final selection process is completed, as it may need to be presented when required. Please note that no duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued at a later stage.

TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024" available on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit the information to view your admit card.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The Telangana State PSC Group 2 Written Examination is an objective-type test conducted through a Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) and OMR sheets. The exam consists of four sections, each containing 150 questions worth 150 marks. It will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

Candidates are encouraged to download their hall tickets early and thoroughly check the details, including the exam venue, timings, and instructions mentioned on the admit card. For any discrepancies or technical issues, candidates should contact the TSPSC helpdesk at helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.