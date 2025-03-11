TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Telangana Group 2 Results To Be Released Soon At tspsc.gov.in- Check Merit List and Details Here

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group 2 results on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The Group 2 recruitment exam took place in December 2024, and the provisional answer key was published in January 2025. The exam was conducted in four sessions across two days. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 (morning and afternoon), while Papers 3 and 4 took place on December 16 (morning and afternoon). The exam was conducted in 33 districts at 1,368 centers across the state.

In January, TSPSC released the preliminary answer keys for all four papers, along with the master question papers, through the candidate login portal. The objection window was open from January 18 to January 22. Candidates were required to submit objections only in English and provide proof to support their claims. They had to upload references, including the author’s name, edition, page number, publisher’s name, or website details. TSPSC clearly stated that objections submitted via email, in person, or after the deadline would not be accepted.

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for TSPSC Group 2 results.

Enter your login details and submit.

The TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result in PDF format.

Save a copy for future reference.

If a candidate fails to fill in or incorrectly marks the question booklet number or hall ticket number on the OMR answer sheet, it will be considered invalid. Any tampering with the OMR sheet, such as using a whitener, eraser, blade, chalk powder, or altering the barcode in any way, will also result in invalidation. TSPSC has stated that requests for reconsideration of such rejected or invalidated cases will not be accepted.