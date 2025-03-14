TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 To Be Released Today At tspsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will announce the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on March 14. Candidates who took the Group 3 written exam can check their results on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The exam took place on November 17 and 18, 2024, in three shifts across 1,401 exam centers in 33 districts of Telangana. On November 17, Paper 1 was held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 took place from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. The Paper 3 exam was conducted on November 18 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. TSPSC released the provisional answer key on January 8, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until January 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,363 Group 3 vacancies in different departments of the Telangana government. The application process began on January 24, 2023, and concluded on February 23, 2023.

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TSPSC website.

Click on the "TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Submit the details to view your result.

Check and download the result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The selection process includes a written exam followed by document verification. Candidates who pass the written exam based on merit will be called for certificate verification, categorized by community and available vacancies.

A General Ranking List (GRL) will determine how many candidates are invited for document verification. Candidates will be notified individually and through the TSPSC website. Therefore, they should keep all necessary original certificates and documents ready as per the notification.

If two or more candidates have the same total marks, preference will be given to local candidates. If their marks and local status are also the same, the candidate born earlier will be ranked higher.