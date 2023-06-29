topStoriesenglish2628381
TSPSC Group I 2022 Question Paper, Answer Key Released At tspsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Group I 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 on tspsc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TSPSC Group I 2022: TSPSC, the Telangana State Public Service Commission, has issued the Group 1 Answer Key 2022. Candidates who took the Group 1 services examination can now examine and obtain the answer key. It is available on the TSPSC's official website, tspsc.gov.in. Along with the answer key, question papers have been made available on the official website.

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website of TSPSC at t spsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future references

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022; direct link to download here

The answer key for the preliminary examination held on June 11, 2023, has been revealed. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The general studies and mental abilities answer keys have been revealed.

 

