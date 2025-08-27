Tuition Fee Waived, Living Expenses Covered: A Golden Opportunity to Study 'Free' in the UK | Details

New Delhi: For students dreaming of studying in the United Kingdom, there is some exciting news. The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has opened applications for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship programme, giving students from developing countries the chance to pursue a fully funded master’s degree in the United Kingdom. This initiative reflects the British government's commitment to international development and educational equality within the Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is one of three master's-level programmes under the broader Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) administered by the CSC. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to students from low and middle-income countries. A total of 44 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and many others, are eligible for this opportunity.

Eligibility Criteria For The Scholarship

To be eligible for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Country of Residence: The student must be from one of the 44 Commonwealth countries.

The student must be from one of the 44 Commonwealth countries. Academic Requirements: Applicants should be planning to begin their studies in the United Kingdom in September 2025. A bachelor's degree (or its equivalent) is required for eligibility.

Applicants should be planning to begin their studies in the United Kingdom in September 2025. A bachelor's degree (or its equivalent) is required for eligibility. Work Experience: Applicants should not have studied or worked for more than a year in a high-income country.

Applicants should not have studied or worked for more than a year in a high-income country. Financial Need: Students need to prove they cannot afford to study in the United Kingdom without this scholarship.

Students need to prove they cannot afford to study in the United Kingdom without this scholarship. Documentation: Applicants must submit all required documents in a specific format when applying.

What’s Covered By The Scholarship?

The scholarship covers a full range of expenses, ensuring that the student can focus solely on their studies. Successful applicants will have their tuition fees for a one-year master's course paid in full.

In addition, a return airfare to the United Kingdom will be provided, and an allowance for living expenses will be given to cover accommodation and meals.

Students must first apply to their chosen university, and once accepted, the university will forward the application to the CSC, which will then decide which applicants will be awarded the scholarship.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, students can visit the official scholarship website.

This initiative provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for students from developing nations to enhance their education and open new doors in their careers.