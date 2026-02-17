Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017959https://zeenews.india.com/education/twin-brothers-from-odisha-achieve-remarkable-identical-percentile-in-jee-main-result-2026-3017959.html
NewsEducationTwin brothers from Odisha achieve remarkable identical percentile in JEE Main Result 2026
JEE MAIN RESULT 2026

Twin brothers from Odisha achieve remarkable identical percentile in JEE Main Result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: While 12 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile, twin brothers made headlines by securing identical scores in the highly competitive exam. Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, appeared for the BE/BTech paper together and ended up with the same percentile. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The National Testing Agency has already released JEE Main Session 1 results.
  • While 12 students achieved a perfect 100th percentile, twin brothers made headlines by securing identical scores.
  • The twins have been living in Kota, Rajasthan, with their mother, who quit her job to fully support their preparation.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twin brothers from Odisha achieve remarkable identical percentile in JEE Main Result 2026JEE Main result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency has already released JEE Main Session 1 results on the official website. This year’s JEE Main examination, conducted for admission to engineering programs at premier institutes including the IITs, saw several remarkable performances.  

While 12 students achieved a perfect 100th percentile, twin brothers made headlines by securing identical scores in the highly competitive exam. 

Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, appeared for the BE/BTech paper together and ended up with the same percentile. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Healthy Competition Boosts Performance 

The twins have been living in Kota, Rajasthan, with their mother, who quit her job to fully support their preparation. Mahroof attributed their success to the healthy competition between them, which helped improve their performance.  

He said he now aims to clear JEE Advanced and pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. 

“From the start, we studied together and resolved our doubts together. Whenever the results weren’t as expected, we encouraged each other. This fostered healthy competition and enhanced our performance. We are originally from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. My mother currently lives with us, having left her job to support our preparation. My next goal is to crack JEE Advanced and study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, and eventually, I aspire to become an IAS officer,” Mahroof shared. 

Also Read - JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Declared

Studying Together, Learning Together 

Masroor highlighted that following the same study schedule as his brother helped them learn a lot from each other. 

“I have been in Kota since Class 10 and have been preparing coaching materials for the last three years under the guidance of my teachers.  

Staying motivated throughout helped me score well in JEE Main. We studied together, followed the same schedule, motivated each other, and learned a great deal from one another,” Masroor said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff