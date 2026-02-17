Twin brothers from Odisha achieve remarkable identical percentile in JEE Main Result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency has already released JEE Main Session 1 results on the official website. This year’s JEE Main examination, conducted for admission to engineering programs at premier institutes including the IITs, saw several remarkable performances.

While 12 students achieved a perfect 100th percentile, twin brothers made headlines by securing identical scores in the highly competitive exam.

Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, appeared for the BE/BTech paper together and ended up with the same percentile.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Mahroof Ahmad Khan says, "Since the start, we studied together, clearing doubts together... We used to motivate each other when the results did not go well... This led to healthy competition and improved performance... We belonged to Bhubaneshwar,… pic.twitter.com/l6ShSQyXXK — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

Healthy Competition Boosts Performance

The twins have been living in Kota, Rajasthan, with their mother, who quit her job to fully support their preparation. Mahroof attributed their success to the healthy competition between them, which helped improve their performance.

He said he now aims to clear JEE Advanced and pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

“From the start, we studied together and resolved our doubts together. Whenever the results weren’t as expected, we encouraged each other. This fostered healthy competition and enhanced our performance. We are originally from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. My mother currently lives with us, having left her job to support our preparation. My next goal is to crack JEE Advanced and study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, and eventually, I aspire to become an IAS officer,” Mahroof shared.

Studying Together, Learning Together

Masroor highlighted that following the same study schedule as his brother helped them learn a lot from each other.

“I have been in Kota since Class 10 and have been preparing coaching materials for the last three years under the guidance of my teachers.

Staying motivated throughout helped me score well in JEE Main. We studied together, followed the same schedule, motivated each other, and learned a great deal from one another,” Masroor said.