U-Shape Classroom Seating Makes Waves: Can Saying Goodbye To 'Backbenchers' Really Work?

The Indian schooling system is one of the rigorous in the world. Traditionally, students sitting in the front rows have been viewed as more academically inclined, while those at the back are often labelled as disengaged. States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been experimenting with U-shaped seating arrangements, thereby eliminating the concept of backbenchers. Tamil Nadu is implementing a progressive approach, inspired by a Malayalam film: a U-shaped classroom seating arrangement that places every child in a position of visibility and engagement, effectively breaking down the divide between front and back benches. While social media was full of praise for the initiative, there were some concerns as well. Amid the ongoing debate, experts have also been divided over the issue, not because they dislike it, but because they feel there is a lot more to do than just changing the seating arrangement.

Naman Jain, Vice-Chairman, Silverline Prestige School, shared that u-shaped layouts can foster collaboration and active learning as students can easily engage with one another and the teacher.

"This may promote active learning and participation. However, without teacher capacity building and professional development, even innovative layouts may not yield desired results. Teachers need training to effectively utilise new spaces and pedagogies. Otherwise, lesson delivery and assessments may remain conventional, undermining the potential benefits of new classroom arrangements, irrespective of the shape and size of classrooms. Investing in teacher development is crucial to unlocking the full potential of innovative learning environments," shared Jain. Experts are of the opinion that every student is a learner, and it is crucial to recognise that no learner should be labelled as 'good or bad'.

"History is witness to the fact that many successful learners have come from the back rows. This binary classification of students—whether deemed “good” or “bad,” or assigned to front or back seating—overlooks the true purpose of education. The essence of educational institutions is to make every child a success and no child a failure. To uphold this belief and combat outdated thinking, teachers must recognise that fostering a child’s self-esteem is the first step toward a healthy and fulfilling learning environment," said Bharathi Lakshmi, Principal, Hindustan International School.

Academicians say the origins of the traditional seating arrangement can be traced back to colonial times. The shift towards U-shaped seating promotes a sense of camaraderie, fostering both better learning and teaching experiences. "Often, the simplest ideas can yield the most profound impacts," they say.

In this new paradigm, the role of the teacher is no longer that of a sole disseminator of knowledge but a compassionate facilitator—one who observes, listens, encourages, and adapts to the needs of every child. Professional development, emotional intelligence, and empathy must become as essential to teacher training as content knowledge and pedagogy.

Schools must evolve from being merely institutions of instruction to becoming communities of care. The physical layout of a classroom should reflect our commitment to equity, dignity, and accessibility for every learner. Inclusion goes beyond just infrastructure; it is a mindset that should permeate our entire educational philosophy. When children are seen, heard, and valued equally, they flourish—not only academically but also emotionally, socially, and creatively.

"The recent initiative to adopt U-shaped bench arrangements in classrooms reflects a forward-thinking approach to making learning more engaging, inclusive, and student-centred. Semi-circular seating fosters collaboration, visibility, and open dialogue. Classrooms become more participatory, where each student is seen and heard, and teachers are better able to circulate, observe, and provide timely feedback," said Padmini Sambasivam, Principal, Shiv Nadar School.

Experts are of the view that classroom design must complement teaching practices. They feel active, inquiry-based approaches such as project work, group discussions, and creative expression flourish in flexible spaces that support movement and interaction. The U-shaped format is an important starting point, but must evolve into a broader commitment to adaptable classroom environments.

Thoughtful classroom design enhances engagement, supports positive behaviour, and improves academic performance. Flexible seating fosters a sense of autonomy and accountability, encouraging students to take ownership of their learning space. Such environments are not only physically inclusive but also cognitively and emotionally responsive to student needs, feel experts.

"Changing where students sit does not automatically change how they learn or feel included. The idea of back-benchers is not just about distance from the board; it’s rooted in how classrooms are run, how teachers engage, and how students are guided. Real inclusion happens when every student gets the same quality of teaching, personal attention, and learning resources, not just by moving desks around. Effective learning is about nurturing confidence and skills through mentorship and practical exposure, not through physical setup alone," said Manish Agarwal, Senior Director, PrepInsta.

There are health concerns as well. Experts underscore that any new seating arrangement must factor in students’ health, classroom size, and comfort. "Forcing students to twist their necks for hours or squeezing them into tight spaces can do more harm than good. As the country’s future workforce begins its journey from school classrooms, reforms must focus on things that really shape skills, job readiness and national growth. Cosmetic changes without substance won’t help," added Agarwal.

Academicians emphasise that education reforms should centre around skill-building, boosting employability, and preparing students with the confidence to face real-world challenges. Schools should focus on changes that stand the test of time, building an environment that helps every student progress from a classroom seat to a job-ready future, they say.